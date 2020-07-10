200 Luxury Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL

July 2020 Riverview Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverview rents declined over the past month Riverview rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverview stand at $1,061 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,320 for a two-bedroom. Riverview's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the Tampa Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Riverview throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.

Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.

St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Riverview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide Rent growth in Riverview has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Riverview is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.

Riverview's median two-bedroom rent of $1,320 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Riverview remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), Memphis (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,323, and $837 respectively.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverview than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Tampa $1,030 $1,280 -0.2% 0.1% St. Petersburg $970 $1,200 -0.1% 0 Clearwater $980 $1,220 -0.4% 0.6% Brandon $1,020 $1,270 0 0.2% Largo $1,020 $1,260 -0.2% 4.1% Riverview $1,060 $1,320 -0.1% 0.4% Palm Harbor $1,070 $1,330 -0.3% -0.9% Pinellas Park $1,080 $1,350 -0.6% -0.1% Wesley Chapel $1,140 $1,420 0.1% 0.4% Valrico $1,270 $1,590 0.1% -1.3% Dunedin $1,010 $1,260 0.4% 1.8% Plant City $780 $980 0.4% -1.9% Tarpon Springs $900 $1,120 0.2% 0.8% Lutz $950 $1,180 -0.2% 0.8% New Port Richey $830 $1,030 -0.1% -0.2% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.