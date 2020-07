Amenities

RiverTree Apartments in Riverview, Florida, is one of Brandon's best kept secrets. This beautiful gated townhome style community is full of mature trees and will make you feel at home. Rivertree offers spacious studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartment homes that feature screened in porches and patios. We offer attached and detached garages, washer and dryers in select units, washer and dryer connections, microwaves, and airy 9 foot ceilings. The community is convenient to shopping, I-75, and 20 minutes from downtown Tampa.



Come wiggle your toes in our sparkling pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Tampa. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live. Contact us today and one of our friendly staff members will gladly assist you.