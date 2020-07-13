192 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
15 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
126 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
14 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,104
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
17 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,223
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 7 at 02:38pm
$
39 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
South Fork
13927 Chalk Hill Place
13927 Chalk Hill Place, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1978 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12036 Cardinal Flower Dr
12036 Cardinal Flower Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2568 sqft
12036 Cardinal Flower Dr Available 08/01/20 Waterleaf Community - Built in 2017 this well maintainted home is located in the gated community of Waterleaf. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2,594 Sqft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10408 Flagstaff Falls Ave
10408 Flagstaff Falls Avenue, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2849 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous two story home that's available for rent. Located in the new community of Waterstone Lakes, this house is within walking distance to school.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
10006 RoseMary Leaf Lane
10006 Rosemary Leaf Lane, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2389 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
10312 Boggy Moss Dr
10312 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2534 sqft
Beautifully maintained two story home located close to shopping, restaurants, and the Interstate for a quick commute to anywhere in the Tampa area. This two story home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 21

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE
10013 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2889 sqft
Lennar's Raleigh model home is a home that’ll certainly leave your family in awe. This 2,896 square foot, five bedroom home is ideal for those in search of plenty of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
10618 Sweet Sapling Street
10618 Sweet Sapling St, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1461 sqft
The Preserve at Pine Grove is a luxury community of 3 & 4 bedroom single family rental homes.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
South Fork
13513 Padron Court
13513 Padron Court, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1927 sqft
4 beds/2.5 bath Home in South Fork Community w. Beautiful Backyard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Very spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a 2 car garage and an extremely large fenced in back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201
5821 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/15/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11514 Balintore Drive
11514 Balintore Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1831 sqft
Panther Trace Home! - Please call or text Dena Green for showings @ 813-420-2627.

July 2020 Riverview Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the July 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverview rents declined over the past month

Riverview rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverview stand at $1,061 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,320 for a two-bedroom. Riverview's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Riverview throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Riverview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Riverview has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Riverview is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Riverview's median two-bedroom rent of $1,320 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Riverview remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), Memphis (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,323, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverview than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

