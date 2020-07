Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Palms at Magnolia Park offers its residents the very best combo of location and lifestyle. Take a refreshing dip or just lounge around our stunning resort-style pool. Get a work-out at our 24 hr. Fitness Center or entertain your guests in our BBQ Area or Game Room. Your furry friends will run to their hearts content in our dog park and pampered at our Doggie Spa. Palms at Magnolia Park provides residents the ability to enjoy all of the shopping, restaurants and entertainment that the growing Magnolia Park area has to offer. Life really is better here. Stop by and find out why.