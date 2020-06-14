Apartment List
88 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
857 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
23 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
792 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
Results within 1 mile of Riverview
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Results within 5 miles of Riverview
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
805 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
848 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
775 sqft
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
947 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Tampa
14 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
702 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.

June 2020 Riverview Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Riverview Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverview rents declined significantly over the past month

Riverview rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverview stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Riverview's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Riverview, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Riverview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverview, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverview is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Riverview's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Riverview.
    • While Riverview's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverview than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

