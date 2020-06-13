Apartment List
/
FL
/
riverview
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
21 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
136 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
35 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
9708 Wydella Street
9708 Wydella Street, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2212 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13347 PALMERA VISTA DRIVE
13347 Palmera Vista Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2046 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage and an enclosed patio area! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1870 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6022 Osprey Lake Circle
6022 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1360 sqft
6022 Osprey Lake Circle Available 06/27/20 Gated Security In A Great Spot! - THIS 2-STORY, 2-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH TOWNHOME is in Osprey Run -- a gated, well-kept community of 290 homes along Bloomingdale Avenue where Riverview meets south Brandon.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9636 WYDELLA STREET
9636 Wydella Street, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2100 sqft
Don't miss this chance to make this your new home! Inside, you'll find features like easy-care tile, plush carpeting, and vaulted ceilings. The spacious bedrooms feature roomy closets and wide windows.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
10825 JoHanna Avenue
10825 Johanna Avenue, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1602 sqft
Mediterranean style town home available for rent Beautiful 3 bed and 2.5 bath water view Mediterranean style town home available for rent. Living/Dining room combo, open floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10402 TULIP FIELD WAY
10402 Tulip Field Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage corner unit town home. Spacious 1,832 square feet of living area. This town home features an open floor plan on the first floor with a large eat in kitchen which overlooks the family room and covered patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8502 DEE CIRCLE
8502 Dee Circle, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1540 sqft
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank and sleek tile flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features stylish counters, matching appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE
5813 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Fountain WATER VIEW! Screened porch overlooking large Pond! Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 Masters! Upgraded Granite in Kitchen & Baths! Tile in Great Room & Dining Rm, Carpet in Bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverglen of Brandon
1 Unit Available
12032 TIMBERHILL DRIVE
12032 Timberhill Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2499 sqft
Huge home with an even bigger back yard! Lot's of updates and upgrades at a price you'll love. Beautiful single-story home in the very desirable Riverview Florida neighborhood of RiverGlen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Fork
1 Unit Available
11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD
11869 Sunburst Marble Rd, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Location! Location! Great Furnished house in a Desirable Community "South Fork".

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverglen of Brandon
1 Unit Available
9810 SUNNYOAK DRIVE
9810 Sunnyoak Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2026 sqft
Very well kept 3/2.5 SFH with upstairs bonus room that is over 2000sqft in the River Glen subdivision. Kitchen has granite counter top, plenty of cabinet space and newer appliances.
City Guide for Riverview, FL

Golf, Busch Gardens, picture-perfect locales - sound enticing? Look no further than Riverview, Florida.

As per the 2010 census, 71,050 people reside in 27,513 households in the 24.4 sq. km area of Riverview, a southern suburb of Tampa. With many educational institutions in the vicinity, an air quality index of 81.8%, a vibrant community life with plenty of movie theaters, bars, and libraries, a staggering 2011 golf courses, and the fabled tropical climate, Riverview beats the combined average of all the top 100 best places to live. Where else can you watch both sunset and sunrise over the water and go on cruises without having to buy airline tickets for the family to get to the ship? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Riverview, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverview 3 BedroomsRiverview Accessible ApartmentsRiverview Apartments with BalconyRiverview Apartments with Garage
Riverview Apartments with GymRiverview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverview Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRiverview Apartments with ParkingRiverview Apartments with PoolRiverview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Riverview Cheap PlacesRiverview Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverview Furnished ApartmentsRiverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly PlacesRiverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa