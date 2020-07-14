All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like Grove at SouthShore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
Grove at SouthShore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

Grove at SouthShore

10220 Summer Palm Dr · (813) 940-5048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03R104 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 16R302 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 12R202 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14L101 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06L204 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Unit 16R201 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Unit 15R203 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

See 2+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 02L102 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grove at SouthShore.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Virtual touring and by appointment tours are available. Contact us today! Are you searching for great apartment home living in Riverview, FL? At The Grove at Southshore, you are minutes away from the I-75 freeways, easy access to shopping, restaurants, local parks and schools. Our community offers comfort and convenience to all of our residents in a relaxing setting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $200 – 1 month based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grove at SouthShore have any available units?
Grove at SouthShore has 12 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does Grove at SouthShore have?
Some of Grove at SouthShore's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grove at SouthShore currently offering any rent specials?
Grove at SouthShore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grove at SouthShore pet-friendly?
Yes, Grove at SouthShore is pet friendly.
Does Grove at SouthShore offer parking?
Yes, Grove at SouthShore offers parking.
Does Grove at SouthShore have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grove at SouthShore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grove at SouthShore have a pool?
Yes, Grove at SouthShore has a pool.
Does Grove at SouthShore have accessible units?
No, Grove at SouthShore does not have accessible units.
Does Grove at SouthShore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grove at SouthShore has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Grove at SouthShore?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity