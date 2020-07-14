Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving

Virtual touring and by appointment tours are available. Contact us today! Are you searching for great apartment home living in Riverview, FL? At The Grove at Southshore, you are minutes away from the I-75 freeways, easy access to shopping, restaurants, local parks and schools. Our community offers comfort and convenience to all of our residents in a relaxing setting.