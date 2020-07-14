Grove at SouthShore

1 of 66
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft
$1,115
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft
$1,115
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft
$1,485
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft
$1,490
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft