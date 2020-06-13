Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

31 Cheap Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Results within 1 mile of Riverview
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Results within 5 miles of Riverview
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
2 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
244 Red Maple Place
244 Red Maple Place, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
918 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Brandon Condo - Come home to this gated condominium community in the heart of Brandon! The 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features an open living are, and split floorplan with eating space off of the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
803 Lake Haven Square
803 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in quiet and convenient Park Lake at Parsons. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Riverview
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
23 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
16 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
8731 N 48th St B
8731 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2/1 Duplex with laundry Room / Bush Blvd Tampa Fl - Property Id: 288310 2/1 Duplex is available for rent in very convenient location close to Bush Blvd and 50th street. The unit is spacious with almost 850 Sq feet of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5336 B Pine Street B
5336 B Pine St, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quaint duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood - Property Id: 183979 Beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood. Close to I-4, post office, and shopping. Newly tiled floors and cabinets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terrace Park
1 Unit Available
4810 E Busch Blvd
4810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
This modern 1/1 pet-friendly retreat unit oozes with outdoor amenities. The building's sleek elegance and modern conveniences surround your home inside and out.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
117 S Westland Ave Unit C
117 South Westland Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
383 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
117 S Westland Ave Unit C Available 06/16/20 1 Bedrooms South Tampa Apartment - This first floor unit is located in the heart of South Tampa One Block from Kennedy Blvd and Howard Ave.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11614 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Family locations pet friendly no vicious breeds ** electric on kids love our locations newly renovated homes idealy located close to stores come today move in tomorrow don't miss out mobile homes going fast!!! (RLNE2909537)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11605 Galway Road, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$860
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
3819 E RIVERHILLS DRIVE
3819 E River Hills Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
THIS APARTMENT IS SECTION 8 APPROVE ONLY! This unit has been recently renovated and is move in ready for you. This updated 840 sq ft with 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit have tile thru out the entire home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6840 DURANT ROAD
6840 Durant Road, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
480 sqft
OLDER MOBILE HOME HAS JUST BEEN PAINTED AND HAS NEW LAMINATE FLOORS. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. 2 BDRMS 1 BATH. QUIET AREA. WELL AND SEPTIC. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
8719 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
8719 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
938 sqft
ULTIMATE COUNTRY LIVING EXPERIENCE!! PEACEFUL, QUIET LOCATION, YET STILL CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4225 E Curtis St
4225 East Curtis Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$940
902 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home. Renovations are currently being done on the home, so please excuse the mess. Home will be available for move in after about 2 weeks.

June 2020 Riverview Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Riverview rents declined significantly over the past month

Riverview rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverview stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Riverview's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Riverview, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Riverview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverview, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverview is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Riverview's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Riverview.
    • While Riverview's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverview than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

