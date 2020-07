Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

The newest luxury apartments for rent in Brandon, FL are here at Sole at Brandon Apartments. Our community features excellent one, two, and three bedroom apartments with amenities including a refreshing resort-style pool with beach entry and cabanas for lounging, in addition to a fantastic clubhouse where you can relax and enjoy time with friends. We provide opportunities to live an active lifestyle with a state-of-the-art fitness center, complete with a cardio and cycling studio, as well as a boxing ring. Select units also feature private yards.