Apartment List
/
FL
/
riverview
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

156 Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
126 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
14 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
15 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,104
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
17 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
30 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,223
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 7 at 02:38pm
$
39 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
South Fork
13927 Chalk Hill Place
13927 Chalk Hill Place, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1978 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive
10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1817 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Fork
11417 Callaway Pond Drive
11417 Callaway Pond Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1986 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13616 ASHLAR SLATE PLACE
13616 Ashlar Slate Place, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2567 sqft
Be the first one to rent this nearly new home. On one of the best lots in the community backs up to a protected nature preserve and pond. Beautiful interior is immaculate and the wonderful layout is perfect for any household.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10439 RIVER BREAM DRIVE
10439 River Bream Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1874 sqft
very nice and clean house ready for move in Sept 1! split floor plans, all nice laminate and tile flooring, updated kitchen and baths, master suite has shower and tub, well maintained and you will love it! Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, in

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11511 Blackbark Drive
11511 Blackbark Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1679 sqft
Lovely Home with Great Kitchen and Screened Lanai Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10408 Flagstaff Falls Ave
10408 Flagstaff Falls Avenue, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2849 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous two story home that's available for rent. Located in the new community of Waterstone Lakes, this house is within walking distance to school.

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE
13177 Royal Pines Avenue, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1904 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this newer Lennar Normandy model home. Save money on energy bills because this house has all of the latest energy efficient windows, R30 insulation and digital energy efficient water heater.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
10006 RoseMary Leaf Lane
10006 Rosemary Leaf Lane, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2389 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10220 Lakeside Vista Drive
10220 Lakeside Vista Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1308 sqft
Great Home in Riverview Located Near Highway 301 Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,308 square feet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
3548 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,548 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City Guide for Riverview, FL

Golf, Busch Gardens, picture-perfect locales - sound enticing? Look no further than Riverview, Florida.

As per the 2010 census, 71,050 people reside in 27,513 households in the 24.4 sq. km area of Riverview, a southern suburb of Tampa. With many educational institutions in the vicinity, an air quality index of 81.8%, a vibrant community life with plenty of movie theaters, bars, and libraries, a staggering 2011 golf courses, and the fabled tropical climate, Riverview beats the combined average of all the top 100 best places to live. Where else can you watch both sunset and sunrise over the water and go on cruises without having to buy airline tickets for the family to get to the ship? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Riverview, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverview 3 BedroomsRiverview Accessible ApartmentsRiverview Apartments with BalconyRiverview Apartments with Garage
Riverview Apartments with GymRiverview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverview Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRiverview Apartments with ParkingRiverview Apartments with PoolRiverview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Riverview Cheap PlacesRiverview Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverview Furnished ApartmentsRiverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly PlacesRiverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa