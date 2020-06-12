204 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1453 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
29 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
136 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
13347 PALMERA VISTA DRIVE
13347 Palmera Vista Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2046 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage and an enclosed patio area! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10424 RED CARPET CT
10424 Red Carpet Court, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1673 sqft
If you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a garage, this is the perfect home for you.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE
10312 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL
This two-story single-family home has plenty of room. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8602 TIDAL BREEZE DRIVE
8602 Tidal Breeze Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1965 sqft
Beautiful home for rent 3 bedrooms 2 bath plus den. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures. 2 car garage. $1750.00 a month. First month, last month, and security deposit $1750.00 due at signing. 1 yr min lease.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10318 Virginia Pine Ct
10318 Virginia Pine Ct, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1461 sqft
10318 Virginia Pine Ct Available 08/01/20 Brand New - The Preserve at Pine Grove!! - The Preserve at Pine Grove is a luxury community of 3 & 4 bedroom single family rental homes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10913 Brickside Court
10913 Brickside Court, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
10913 Brickside Court - BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3/2.5 bath Townhome in Summerfield Village with almost 1,500 sq. ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13721 Gentle Woods Drive
13721 Gentle Woods Avenue, Riverview, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10627 Sweet Sapling St
10627 Sweet Sapling St, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1461 sqft
10627 Sweet Sapling St Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! - The Preserve at Pine Grove is a luxury community of 3 & 4 bedroom single family rental homes.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Fork
1 Unit Available
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop Available 07/01/20 Almost new house with 3/2.5/2 plus a bonus room in Riverview for $1895 per month only 2300 SF - This inviting two-story home features a paver drive and pathways.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12422 Cedarfield Drive
12422 Cedarfield Drive, Riverview, FL
In times like these spend your endless Florida summer nights at the POOL!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Great 4 bedroom / 2 bath 1685 Sq. ft.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10220 Lakeside Vista Drive
10220 Lakeside Vista Drive, Riverview, FL
Great Home in Riverview Located Near Highway 301 Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

June 2020 Riverview Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Riverview Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverview rents declined significantly over the past month

Riverview rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverview stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Riverview's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Riverview, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Riverview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverview, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverview is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Riverview's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Riverview.
    • While Riverview's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverview than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

