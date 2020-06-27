All apartments in Riverview
13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE
13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE

13177 Royal Pines Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13177 Royal Pines Avenue, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Here is your chance to rent this newer Lennar Normandy model home. Save money on energy bills because this house has all of the latest energy efficient windows, R30 insulation and digital energy efficient water heater. Enjoy the Open floor plan, four large bedrooms and three full baths. Lovely gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, bath has double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. New community pool! Hurry this will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have any available units?
13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have?
Some of 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
