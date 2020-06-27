13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Here is your chance to rent this newer Lennar Normandy model home. Save money on energy bills because this house has all of the latest energy efficient windows, R30 insulation and digital energy efficient water heater. Enjoy the Open floor plan, four large bedrooms and three full baths. Lovely gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, bath has double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. New community pool! Hurry this will not last long.