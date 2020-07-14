All apartments in Riverview
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Preserve at Alafia

9711 Magnolia View Court · (813) 670-7399
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free!
Location

9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9911-303 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,240

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 9809-202 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,260

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 10052-203 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9925-304 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 9911-202 · Avail. now

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 10064-201 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Alafia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
putting green
trash valet
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Live in a tropical paradise at The Preserve at Alafia, just south of Brandon and minutes from downtown Tampa and Ybor City. We are a private, gated community, surrounded by wildlife, nestled up to 80 acres of the Alafia Scrub Preserve. We are located on the Alafia River where you can enjoy luxury apartment living and plenty of amenities.\n\nThe Alafia River offers our residents and their guests waterfront living with stunning views and a tranquil setting to call home. While strolling through our community you can enjoy one of many BBQ grills or hammocks, enjoy a game of waterfront ping pong, lounge on our white sand beach or relax while fishing on our private pier. Our residents can even take advantage of our FREE kayak and canoes rentals! Own your own kayak or canoe? We have storage options for both! Unwind while lounging on our river front pool deck and breathe easy as you cool off in our sparkling swimming pool with infinity hot tub! Work out in our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center or stay in shape by taking one of our FREE yoga or fitness classes! Our beautiful clubhouse is the perfect place to unwind; featuring a billiards room, complimentary gift wrapping station, and conference center; everything you need is at your fingertips! We understand that your new home is not complete without amenities for your 4-legged friends! The Preserve at Alafia includes an amazing dog park with agility equipment for your furry family members! Experience the ultimate in luxury living when you choose The Preserve at Alafia in Riverview, Florida as your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Starting Deposits $200 (1 bedroom, $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 Administrative Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $400 for 1st, $200 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $15 each
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Assigned Carport Parking $35 per month, Assigned Garage Parking $70 per month.
Storage Details: $15 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Alafia have any available units?
Preserve at Alafia has 39 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Alafia have?
Some of Preserve at Alafia's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Alafia currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Alafia is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free!
Is Preserve at Alafia pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Alafia is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Alafia offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Alafia offers parking.
Does Preserve at Alafia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Alafia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Alafia have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Alafia has a pool.
Does Preserve at Alafia have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Alafia does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Alafia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Alafia has units with dishwashers.
