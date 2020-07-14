Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table putting green trash valet yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Live in a tropical paradise at The Preserve at Alafia, just south of Brandon and minutes from downtown Tampa and Ybor City. We are a private, gated community, surrounded by wildlife, nestled up to 80 acres of the Alafia Scrub Preserve. We are located on the Alafia River where you can enjoy luxury apartment living and plenty of amenities.



The Alafia River offers our residents and their guests waterfront living with stunning views and a tranquil setting to call home. While strolling through our community you can enjoy one of many BBQ grills or hammocks, enjoy a game of waterfront ping pong, lounge on our white sand beach or relax while fishing on our private pier. Our residents can even take advantage of our FREE kayak and canoes rentals! Own your own kayak or canoe? We have storage options for both! Unwind while lounging on our river front pool deck and breathe easy as you cool off in our sparkling swimming pool with infinity hot tub! Work out in our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center or stay in shape by taking one of our FREE yoga or fitness classes! Our beautiful clubhouse is the perfect place to unwind; featuring a billiards room, complimentary gift wrapping station, and conference center; everything you need is at your fingertips! We understand that your new home is not complete without amenities for your 4-legged friends! The Preserve at Alafia includes an amazing dog park with agility equipment for your furry family members! Experience the ultimate in luxury living when you choose The Preserve at Alafia in Riverview, Florida as your new home!