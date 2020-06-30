All apartments in Riverview
10509 OPUS DRIVE

10509 Opus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10509 Opus Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 OPUS DRIVE have any available units?
10509 OPUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10509 OPUS DRIVE have?
Some of 10509 OPUS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10509 OPUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10509 OPUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 OPUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10509 OPUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10509 OPUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10509 OPUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10509 OPUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10509 OPUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 OPUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10509 OPUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10509 OPUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10509 OPUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 OPUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10509 OPUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

