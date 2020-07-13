All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like Luzano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
Luzano
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

Luzano

Open Now until 5:30pm
100 NW 33rd St · (954) 526-3738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Look & Lease ½ off Application and ½ off Admin Fee PLUS Vacant Units $750 Rent Concession and Units On Notice $500 Rent Concession! Limited time offer. Restrictions apply
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Kendall Green

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-204 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 09-305 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 05-104 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-202 · Avail. now

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1349 sqft

Unit 05-202 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1349 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07-107 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Unit 09-208 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Luzano.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
courtyard
online portal
Take an online tour of our Available Apartments!

Luzano Apartments are revolutionizing modern luxury in Pompano Beach, FL. Let our brand new apartment community welcome you home to beautiful lake views and a refreshing coastal atmosphere. Enjoy our community of pet-friendly apartments in Pompano Beach by visiting our dog park or take your children to the playground for some fun. Relax at our clubhouse or lounge by our resort-style swimming pool.Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Pompano Beach offer a chef-inspired kitchen complete with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and beautiful glass-tile backsplash. Each home is equipped with central heating and air conditioning, a signature vertical spa, and a washer & dryer unit. Experience the breathtaking convenience and beauty of our brand new community—Luzano Apartments!

At our luxury Pompano Beach apartments, you are never far from work or leisure! Moments away from Interstate 95 and other quick access roads, you wi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$700
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Permit parking, garage: $200. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $25-$50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Luzano have any available units?
Luzano has 17 units available starting at $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Luzano have?
Some of Luzano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Luzano currently offering any rent specials?
Luzano is offering the following rent specials: LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Look & Lease ½ off Application and ½ off Admin Fee PLUS Vacant Units $750 Rent Concession and Units On Notice $500 Rent Concession! Limited time offer. Restrictions apply
Is Luzano pet-friendly?
Yes, Luzano is pet friendly.
Does Luzano offer parking?
Yes, Luzano offers parking.
Does Luzano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Luzano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Luzano have a pool?
Yes, Luzano has a pool.
Does Luzano have accessible units?
No, Luzano does not have accessible units.
Does Luzano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Luzano has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Luzano?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 BedroomsPompano Beach Apartments with Pool
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity