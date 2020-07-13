Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access new construction courtyard online portal

Take an online tour of our Available Apartments!



Luzano Apartments are revolutionizing modern luxury in Pompano Beach, FL. Let our brand new apartment community welcome you home to beautiful lake views and a refreshing coastal atmosphere. Enjoy our community of pet-friendly apartments in Pompano Beach by visiting our dog park or take your children to the playground for some fun. Relax at our clubhouse or lounge by our resort-style swimming pool.Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Pompano Beach offer a chef-inspired kitchen complete with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and beautiful glass-tile backsplash. Each home is equipped with central heating and air conditioning, a signature vertical spa, and a washer & dryer unit. Experience the breathtaking convenience and beauty of our brand new community—Luzano Apartments!



At our luxury Pompano Beach apartments, you are never far from work or leisure! Moments away from Interstate 95 and other quick access roads, you wi