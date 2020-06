714 Gardens Dr #102

Amenities

CHARMING 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO! THIS FIRST FLOOR UNIT OFFERS QUIET AND COMFORT WITH AN OPEN LIVING AREA WITH A SCREENED PATIO AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDING A POOL, REC ROOM, GYM, TENNIS COURTS, RACQUETBALL AND MORE! THIS CONDO ALSO OFFERS A CENTRAL LOCATION CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR WATER/SEWER. ONE PET ALLOWED UP TO 40 LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED - $250 NONREFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS TWO MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO MOVE-IN (MIGHT BE NEGOTIABLE WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650 AND GOOD PROOF OF INCOME). ASSOCIATION PROCESS TAKES 2-3 WEEKS. AVAILABLE AS OF JUNE 1ST.



CONTACT:

LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993