Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

WHAT A DREAM! LIVING ON THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED TOWNHOME HAS EVERYTHING SOUTH FLORIDA HAS TO OFFER...TOTALLY REMODELED, SPACIOUS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HEATED POOL...LARGE BALCONY OFF THE MASTER WITH TOTAL VIEWS OF FULL OCEAN. PATIO OFF THE LIVING AREA WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO BEACH !!! GARAGE UNDERNEATH STAIRS OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR SO YOU CAN ACCESS DIRECTLY!