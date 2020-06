Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**Beautiful single Family 3/2 Close to the turnpike, Large master bedroom, Huge fenced back yard. 2 car garage, Laundry room, Formal Living, dining and Family room. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from application date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support and easy to show.