Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court bbq/grill

Gorgeous and spacious house. Very modern and completely updated with beautiful views over the golf courses in the area of Palm Aire. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Illuminated with natural lighting. Terrace and BBQ area. You can enjoy the parks, basketball and tennis area. Excellent location, close to everything. Easy to show. Contact listing agent