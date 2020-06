3900 Oaks Clubhouse Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

OPTION TO BE RENTED UNFURNISHED. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED! UNIT WAS ORIGINALLY A 3 BEDROOM; 3RD BEDROOM WAS REMODELED TO ENLARGE MASTER BEDROOM. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH MULTIPLE OPTIONS: YOU CAN INCORPORATE AN OFFICE/ KIDS BEDS/ ... 2 CLOSETS IN THE MASTER SUITE. WASHER/DRYER INSIDE UNIT + COMMON LAUNDRY ROOM. AMAZING OPENINGS ON GOLF COURSES & LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION: CLOSE TO GROCERY STORES, GOLF & TENNIS CLUBS & HIGHWAYS (TURNPIKE AND I95). VERY QUIET & BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. COMMUNITY FTS COMMON AREAS WITH HEATED POOLS, KITCHEN, & MORE. ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT LOCATED RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE BUILDING! 1 STORAGE INCLUDED. REQUIREMENTS: 650+ CREDIT, 3 MONTHS AT MOVE IN (1ST + 2SD), NO PETS, MONTHLY INCOME 3X THE RENT, $125 APP FEES, 30 DAY APP PROCESS.