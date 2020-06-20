3515 Dunes Vista Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

** BACK ON THE MARKET ** GRANDIOUS and secluded, gated community ** You'll fall in love with this 2 story delight. Open floor plan with Volume ceilings ** Master Suite downstairs, his/her closets, spacious master bath with shower and roman tub. Two bedrooms, One bath + a HUGE LOFT upstairs ** Kitchen totally redone with stainless steel appliances & GRANITE counters ** Ceramic "wood-like" TILE ** Bonus bedroom downstairs can easily be an office or extra den area ** A/C fairly new, Accordion shutters throughout (hurricane season is around the corner) ** Screened back patio + open-air patio area ** ONLY 5.4 miles to the Atlantic Ocean.....2.5 miles to I-95 and less than ½ mile to the turnpike ** This LOCATION is PRIME!!!!