Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:49 AM

3515 Dunes Vista Dr

3515 Dunes Vista Drive · (954) 892-9112
Location

3515 Dunes Vista Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2205 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
** BACK ON THE MARKET ** GRANDIOUS and secluded, gated community ** You'll fall in love with this 2 story delight. Open floor plan with Volume ceilings ** Master Suite downstairs, his/her closets, spacious master bath with shower and roman tub. Two bedrooms, One bath + a HUGE LOFT upstairs ** Kitchen totally redone with stainless steel appliances & GRANITE counters ** Ceramic "wood-like" TILE ** Bonus bedroom downstairs can easily be an office or extra den area ** A/C fairly new, Accordion shutters throughout (hurricane season is around the corner) ** Screened back patio + open-air patio area ** ONLY 5.4 miles to the Atlantic Ocean.....2.5 miles to I-95 and less than ½ mile to the turnpike ** This LOCATION is PRIME!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Dunes Vista Dr have any available units?
3515 Dunes Vista Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Dunes Vista Dr have?
Some of 3515 Dunes Vista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Dunes Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Dunes Vista Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Dunes Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Dunes Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 3515 Dunes Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 3515 Dunes Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Dunes Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Dunes Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Dunes Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 3515 Dunes Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Dunes Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 3515 Dunes Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Dunes Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Dunes Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
