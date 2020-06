Amenities

FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. A beautifully renovated apartment in a luxury boutique 4 units complex, located in an ''island feel'' Hillsboro Shores neighborhood, just steps away from a private beach, Intracoastal, Hillsboro Inlet Park, the light house, and less than a mile from downtown Pompano Beach. The unit is renovated to a high standard, with its own fully equipped kitchen, modern bathroom, bedroom with a king size bed and high impact windows and doors.