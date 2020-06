Amenities

JUST FULLY RENOVATED UNIT WITH BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN RENT. ACROSS FROM THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE PROPERTY IS READY FOR AN ANNUAL RENTER OR A SEASONAL RENTER. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON PROPERTY. UNIT HAS A KING SIZE BED WITH A QUEEN PULLOUT IN LIVING ROOM. FULLY FURNISHED! JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH. PETS ALLOWED AND NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED. RAPID APPROVAL PROCESS. ANNUAL RENT IS $1850 MONTHLY AND SEASONAL RENTAL IS $2500 3 MONTHS OR MORE. WALK ACROSS TO THE BEACH, RESTAURANTS AND PIER! A MUST SEE! MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME, NO CRIMINAL HISTORY OR EVICTIONS. GREAT LANDLORD!