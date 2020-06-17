3213 Colony Club Road

Amenities

Wonderfully bright & spacious corner 2nd floor unit in small 6 unit boutique building. 2 blocks to beach. Located on little known historical “private” road between the ocean & Intracoastal. Living space totally remodeled with impact windows & doors, LED lighting, loads of closet space, in-unit washer/dryer & instant hot water.

Large picture windows overlook a vacant grassy field owned by Sea Gardens Beach & Tennis. Tennis club is open to all and just steps away. Just a short walk to the beach and all the new Pompano Beach shops, restaurants, fishing, music venues & free oceanside yoga on Sunday mornings. Residents use Sea Gardens Resort pool. Parking available for one car only. Others must park on street. Long term tenant preferred. Background/credit check required for EACH applicant.