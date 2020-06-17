All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

3213 Colony Club Road

3213 Colony Club Road · (954) 821-5153
Location

3213 Colony Club Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
tennis court
yoga
Wonderfully bright & spacious corner 2nd floor unit in small 6 unit boutique building. 2 blocks to beach. Located on little known historical “private” road between the ocean & Intracoastal. Living space totally remodeled with impact windows & doors, LED lighting, loads of closet space, in-unit washer/dryer & instant hot water.
Large picture windows overlook a vacant grassy field owned by Sea Gardens Beach & Tennis. Tennis club is open to all and just steps away. Just a short walk to the beach and all the new Pompano Beach shops, restaurants, fishing, music venues & free oceanside yoga on Sunday mornings. Residents use Sea Gardens Resort pool. Parking available for one car only. Others must park on street. Long term tenant preferred. Background/credit check required for EACH applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Colony Club Road have any available units?
3213 Colony Club Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Colony Club Road have?
Some of 3213 Colony Club Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Colony Club Road currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Colony Club Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Colony Club Road pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Colony Club Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 3213 Colony Club Road offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Colony Club Road does offer parking.
Does 3213 Colony Club Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 Colony Club Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Colony Club Road have a pool?
Yes, 3213 Colony Club Road has a pool.
Does 3213 Colony Club Road have accessible units?
No, 3213 Colony Club Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Colony Club Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Colony Club Road has units with dishwashers.
