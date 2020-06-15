3211 Marine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available June 1st, this Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, boasts an incredible 1350 sq.ft. of living space and is ideally located across the street from private beach access in prestigious Hillsboro Shores. Florida room overlooks tropical setting with patio, barbecue and outdoor seating area. Comfortably furnished, new mattresses and two flat screen TVs, tile floors and washer and dryer inside unit. New Impact windows, parking for 2 cars, Furnished & turnkey so just bring yourself and come ready to enjoy the sun, sea, and sand. Walk to the west to sit and enjoy the boat parades on the Intracoastal waterway. You've got it all... Perfect for business professionals. Rare beach house find! Annual rental preferred but negotiable. No smoking. Call for an appointment.