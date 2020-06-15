All apartments in Pompano Beach
3211 Marine Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:19 PM

3211 Marine Drive

3211 Marine Drive · (561) 702-6182
Location

3211 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Hillsboro Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit W · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available June 1st, this Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, boasts an incredible 1350 sq.ft. of living space and is ideally located across the street from private beach access in prestigious Hillsboro Shores. Florida room overlooks tropical setting with patio, barbecue and outdoor seating area. Comfortably furnished, new mattresses and two flat screen TVs, tile floors and washer and dryer inside unit. New Impact windows, parking for 2 cars, Furnished & turnkey so just bring yourself and come ready to enjoy the sun, sea, and sand. Walk to the west to sit and enjoy the boat parades on the Intracoastal waterway. You've got it all... Perfect for business professionals. Rare beach house find! Annual rental preferred but negotiable. No smoking. Call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Marine Drive have any available units?
3211 Marine Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 Marine Drive have?
Some of 3211 Marine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Marine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Marine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3211 Marine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 3211 Marine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3211 Marine Drive does offer parking.
Does 3211 Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 Marine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Marine Drive have a pool?
No, 3211 Marine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3211 Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 Marine Drive has units with dishwashers.
