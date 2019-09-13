3208 SE 11th St

Amenities
Walk to the beach, intercoastal, restaurants, Captain Jack's Tiki Bar, shopping and Pompano Beach pier at this wonderful beach split bedroom condo available for annual rental. This bright, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen with SS appliances, updated bathrooms, large windows with lots of light, plenty of closets, common laundry. Impact windows, central air, 2 parking spaces (tandem) and guest parking, heated salt water pool, shuffleboard, balcony with garden and pool views and amazing sunsets. Available NOW furnished ($2200/month), unfurnished or partially furnished. 3-4 week Association approval required.