Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Walk to The Beach!! Oversized Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1174 sq. ft with split bedroom floor plan. Master has private bath and walk in closet. Updated Open Kitchen to DNRM/LVRM in addition to an 11x30 enclosed area accepted by assoc. sitting on leased land, perfect for additional bedrooms with AC. Impact windows in unit. Small 12 unit complex Community pool centrally located, close to golf course, park and easy access to major roads, restaurants, shops and more. MUST SEE!!!