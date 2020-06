Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

2 MIN WALK TO THE BEACH! GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD! RIGHT OFF A1A IN BETWEEN ATLANTIC AND 14TH STREET.

1 BED/1 BATH APARTMENT FULLY FURNISHED KING SIZE BED PULL OUT COUCH AND A ROKU TV IN LIVING ROOM. KITCHEN IS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH KITCHENWARE. TURN KEY AND MOVE IN READY. FAST APPROVAL. RENT IS FIRM PRICE AND INCLUDES UTILITIES (ELECTRIC AND WATER) AS WELL AS XFINITY CABLE AND INTERNET!!! EASY TO SHOW WITH CODED DOOR ACCESS! NO EVICTIONS OR SERIOUS CRIMINAL HISTORY.

BRAND NEW POMPANO PIER RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE JUST A 5 MIN WALK AWAY. PUBLIX AND WALGREENS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER. FANTASTIC LOCATION!