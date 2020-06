Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly hot tub microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

THIS GORGEOUS BEACHSIDE BEAUTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATH IS LOCATED IN LOVELY HILLSBORO SHORES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS WHICH IS DOG FRIENDLY. VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF SPACE. GREAT SHADED HOT TUB AREA. WALK TO HILLSBORO INLET AND JUST ENJOY THE DAY. GREAT KITCHEN AREA WITH BAR SEATING PLUS LARGE DINING AREA. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN AND THIS HOME HAS BEEN FURNISHED WITH THE BEACH LIFE IN MIND. ALL IMPACT DOORS AND WINDOWS.