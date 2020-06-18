All apartments in Pompano Beach
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
298 Southeast 6th Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

298 Southeast 6th Avenue

298 Southeast 6th Avenue · (305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

298 Southeast 6th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Snug Harbor

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
98 Southeast 6th Avenue Apt #20, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. Great water view! Really cute, clean rental. 2 bedrooms 2 baths. Updated kitchen and baths. Nice size screened terrace to enjoy relaxing water views. Lovely cross breeze too! Boat dockage available for $10 per foot. Heated pool on the waterway, and pretty green space in a friendly quiet, quaint building. Washer and dryer on premise. Park 2 cars in tandem. Sorry, no pets. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3553329 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Southeast 6th Avenue have any available units?
298 Southeast 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompano Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 298 Southeast 6th Avenue have?
Some of 298 Southeast 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Southeast 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
298 Southeast 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Southeast 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 298 Southeast 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 298 Southeast 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 298 Southeast 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 298 Southeast 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 298 Southeast 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Southeast 6th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 298 Southeast 6th Avenue has a pool.
Does 298 Southeast 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 298 Southeast 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Southeast 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 Southeast 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
