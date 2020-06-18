298 Southeast 6th Avenue

Amenities

98 Southeast 6th Avenue Apt #20, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. Great water view! Really cute, clean rental. 2 bedrooms 2 baths. Updated kitchen and baths. Nice size screened terrace to enjoy relaxing water views. Lovely cross breeze too! Boat dockage available for $10 per foot. Heated pool on the waterway, and pretty green space in a friendly quiet, quaint building. Washer and dryer on premise. Park 2 cars in tandem. Sorry, no pets. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3553329 ]