Amenities

recently renovated pool clubhouse bbq/grill microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Lovely condo on second floor . Remodeled kitchen, mirrored walls & closet doors, Complex has clubhouse, kitchen, barbeque grills, and heated pool on deep water canal. Five minutes to Hillsboro Inlet by boat. Two blocks walk to beach over the bridge. The condo association requires a refundable security deposit in the amount of one month's rent for the common elements.