Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
2743 NE 1st Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

2743 NE 1st Street

2743 Northeast 1st Street · (561) 542-1303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2743 Northeast 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Harbor Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
MUST SEE! THE MOST AMAZING & COMPLETELY FURNISHED LUXURIOUS RENTAL ON THE INTRACOASTAL IN POMPANO BEACH. INCREDIBLE WATER VIEWS. TOWNHOME WITH PRIVATE DEEDED DOCK IN THE PRESTIGIOUS DEVELOPMENT, AQUA LOFTS. PACKED WITH UPGRADES. Chef's kitchen with Italian cabinetry, center island, marble, wine coolers,and top-of-the-line appliances. All bedrooms are en-suite with their own balconies and private bathrooms, Crestron smart home system, private elevator, 900' rooftop terrace with spectacular views, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, Fully furnished with the finest decorator touches. Located on the Intracoastal with NO FIXED BRIDGES. Deeded dock can accommodate up to a 36' boat. Just minutes to the inlet by boat and steps to the beach, dining, and shopping. HURRY TO SEE. WILL RENT QUICKLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 NE 1st Street have any available units?
2743 NE 1st Street has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2743 NE 1st Street have?
Some of 2743 NE 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 NE 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2743 NE 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 NE 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2743 NE 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2743 NE 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2743 NE 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 2743 NE 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2743 NE 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 NE 1st Street have a pool?
No, 2743 NE 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2743 NE 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 2743 NE 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 NE 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2743 NE 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
