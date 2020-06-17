2743 NE 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

MUST SEE! THE MOST AMAZING & COMPLETELY FURNISHED LUXURIOUS RENTAL ON THE INTRACOASTAL IN POMPANO BEACH. INCREDIBLE WATER VIEWS. TOWNHOME WITH PRIVATE DEEDED DOCK IN THE PRESTIGIOUS DEVELOPMENT, AQUA LOFTS. PACKED WITH UPGRADES. Chef's kitchen with Italian cabinetry, center island, marble, wine coolers,and top-of-the-line appliances. All bedrooms are en-suite with their own balconies and private bathrooms, Crestron smart home system, private elevator, 900' rooftop terrace with spectacular views, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, Fully furnished with the finest decorator touches. Located on the Intracoastal with NO FIXED BRIDGES. Deeded dock can accommodate up to a 36' boat. Just minutes to the inlet by boat and steps to the beach, dining, and shopping. HURRY TO SEE. WILL RENT QUICKLY!