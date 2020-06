Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Furnished 1BD/1BA garden apartment for rent in Pompano Beach, walking distance to the beach. This unit is

immaculate and move-in ready, features a king size bed and updated bathroom. Rent includes water and WiFi. Tenant only pays electric. Coin laundry in bldg. Quiet neighborhood, just 1 block off Atlantic Blvd and a

convenient walk to great restaurants and Publix. Available now for a 1 year lease. Fabulous Location, walk or bike

to the beach!