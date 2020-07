Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautifuly Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo overlooking the Golf Course In Palm Aire Country Club. Wood flooring in living area with BRAND NEW carpet in the bedroom. Lg Walk In Closet. Eat in Kitchen. Building is next to the pool complex with 2 pools, clubhouse, Barbeques, Covered area. Close to Restaurants, Shops and Isle Casino.

Resort style living with Golf, Walking Path, Pools, Tennis and even Pickle Ball.