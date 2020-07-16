2680 NE 24th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Fantastic opportunity to live on the water with ocean access & no fixed bridges. Large home w/ 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage & a den. Brand new poured concrete dock with power & water. Tile floors throughout the home. The back of the home boasts several sets of French doors to the patio offering incredible water views & great light. Nice size formal dining area, kitchen w/ a breakfast bar, and 2 living spaces. Enjoy beautiful sunsets & water views from the covered patio, entertain family & friends, & let the kids or pets play in the large back yard. This home can be rented furnished for an additional cost. Home is pet friendly. There is also a 1/1 in-law suite on premises that is occupied by a quiet tenant.