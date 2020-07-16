All apartments in Pompano Beach
2680 NE 24th St

2680 Northeast 24th Street · (954) 914-3523
Location

2680 Northeast 24th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Avalon Harbor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to live on the water with ocean access & no fixed bridges. Large home w/ 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage & a den. Brand new poured concrete dock with power & water. Tile floors throughout the home. The back of the home boasts several sets of French doors to the patio offering incredible water views & great light. Nice size formal dining area, kitchen w/ a breakfast bar, and 2 living spaces. Enjoy beautiful sunsets & water views from the covered patio, entertain family & friends, & let the kids or pets play in the large back yard. This home can be rented furnished for an additional cost. Home is pet friendly. There is also a 1/1 in-law suite on premises that is occupied by a quiet tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 NE 24th St have any available units?
2680 NE 24th St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2680 NE 24th St have?
Some of 2680 NE 24th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 NE 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
2680 NE 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 NE 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2680 NE 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 2680 NE 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 2680 NE 24th St offers parking.
Does 2680 NE 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2680 NE 24th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 NE 24th St have a pool?
No, 2680 NE 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 2680 NE 24th St have accessible units?
No, 2680 NE 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 NE 24th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2680 NE 24th St has units with dishwashers.
