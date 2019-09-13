All apartments in Pompano Beach
2541 NE 11th St
2541 NE 11th St

2541 Northeast 11th Street · (954) 464-7064
Location

2541 Northeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Avalon Harbor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Are you ready to get away from it all in this Vacation Rental? Minimum 5 months desired - Maximum 6 months - available for 2021 season. Be in Paradise before the frigid winter months are upon you. This 2 BR 2 BA Corner Unit has an over-sized screened patio, close to the pool, shuffle board and BBQ and a parking spot right outside your door. Deauville Terrace is located in a secluded quite cul-de-sac location in Harbor Village a sought after community east of Federal Highway between the 14th Street Causeway and Atlantic Blvd. Lots of Shopping, Restaurants, Golfing, Biking and more. Close to beaches, Pompano Mall and all great sites Pompano Beach has to offer. Also available for sale asking $165,000 One person must be 55+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 NE 11th St have any available units?
2541 NE 11th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 NE 11th St have?
Some of 2541 NE 11th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 NE 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
2541 NE 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 NE 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 2541 NE 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2541 NE 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 2541 NE 11th St does offer parking.
Does 2541 NE 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 NE 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 NE 11th St have a pool?
Yes, 2541 NE 11th St has a pool.
Does 2541 NE 11th St have accessible units?
No, 2541 NE 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 NE 11th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 NE 11th St has units with dishwashers.
