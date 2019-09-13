2541 NE 11th St

Amenities

Are you ready to get away from it all in this Vacation Rental? Minimum 5 months desired - Maximum 6 months - available for 2021 season. Be in Paradise before the frigid winter months are upon you. This 2 BR 2 BA Corner Unit has an over-sized screened patio, close to the pool, shuffle board and BBQ and a parking spot right outside your door. Deauville Terrace is located in a secluded quite cul-de-sac location in Harbor Village a sought after community east of Federal Highway between the 14th Street Causeway and Atlantic Blvd. Lots of Shopping, Restaurants, Golfing, Biking and more. Close to beaches, Pompano Mall and all great sites Pompano Beach has to offer. Also available for sale asking $165,000 One person must be 55+