Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
2314 S Cypress Bend Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:16 AM

2314 S Cypress Bend Dr

2314 South Cypress Bend Drive · (954) 871-9978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2314 South Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Cypress Bend

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
UPDATED, VACANT & READY TO MOVE IN 1/1.5 unit in Cypress Bend! Enjoy pleasant WATER VIEW from oversize living room windows, bedroom and balcony! Its contemporary kitchen and bathrooms, laminated floors and high quality carpet in bedroom suite makes this your new home. Building has its own pool, tennis courts and playground; and across the street is the master clubhouse with fitness room and more. Best location ever: Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, casinos, golf courts, I-95 and the Turnpike. Laundry room just a few steps away. No pets as per Association, only indoor cats. As per COA: Minimum FICO Score 670.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr have any available units?
2314 S Cypress Bend Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr have?
Some of 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2314 S Cypress Bend Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr offer parking?
No, 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr has a pool.
Does 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 S Cypress Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
