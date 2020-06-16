2314 S Cypress Bend Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

UPDATED, VACANT & READY TO MOVE IN 1/1.5 unit in Cypress Bend! Enjoy pleasant WATER VIEW from oversize living room windows, bedroom and balcony! Its contemporary kitchen and bathrooms, laminated floors and high quality carpet in bedroom suite makes this your new home. Building has its own pool, tennis courts and playground; and across the street is the master clubhouse with fitness room and more. Best location ever: Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, casinos, golf courts, I-95 and the Turnpike. Laundry room just a few steps away. No pets as per Association, only indoor cats. As per COA: Minimum FICO Score 670.