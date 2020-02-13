224 NE 24th Ave

Amenities

Large Privacy Fenced in Backyard. Quick Approval - W/D inside apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex in NE Pompano Beach. Covered front Porch. No HOA, No HOPA, All Ages Welcome, Backyard with fruit, mango, and coconut trees to relax, chill, and grill. Most of Water, Sewer, and Trash included with rent. Newer appliances - Washer/Dryer/Stove/Microwave/Fridge inside of apartment. Newer AC wall units in every room to adjust personal comfort. Pet OK, no breed restriction, with non refundable deposit. Close to shopping, restaurants, bars and the beach. North of Atlantic and East of US/1 Federal highway. Move in this week.