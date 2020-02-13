All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 224 NE 24th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
224 NE 24th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

224 NE 24th Ave

224 Northeast 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

224 Northeast 24th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Harbor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Large Privacy Fenced in Backyard. Quick Approval - W/D inside apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex in NE Pompano Beach. Covered front Porch. No HOA, No HOPA, All Ages Welcome, Backyard with fruit, mango, and coconut trees to relax, chill, and grill. Most of Water, Sewer, and Trash included with rent. Newer appliances - Washer/Dryer/Stove/Microwave/Fridge inside of apartment. Newer AC wall units in every room to adjust personal comfort. Pet OK, no breed restriction, with non refundable deposit. Close to shopping, restaurants, bars and the beach. North of Atlantic and East of US/1 Federal highway. Move in this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 NE 24th Ave have any available units?
224 NE 24th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompano Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 NE 24th Ave have?
Some of 224 NE 24th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 NE 24th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
224 NE 24th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 NE 24th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 NE 24th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 224 NE 24th Ave offer parking?
No, 224 NE 24th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 224 NE 24th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 NE 24th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 NE 24th Ave have a pool?
No, 224 NE 24th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 224 NE 24th Ave have accessible units?
No, 224 NE 24th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 224 NE 24th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 NE 24th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
Pompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College