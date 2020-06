Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Beautiful condo with amazing water view. Nicely furnished. Very peaceful neighborhood. Easy access to I95 & Turnpike. Close distance to shopping and entertainment. About 15 minutes drive to the beach. Please note that photos were taken prior tenant moved in last year, so things might be slightly different at the time of your visit. Building has elevator and pool is very close in proximity.**CONDO WAS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AFTER TENANT MOVED OUT. LINENS AND KITCHENWARE WERE SANITIZED**