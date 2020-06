Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Perfect for active 55+ couple close to the beaches, shopping and restaurants. One door west of US 1 minutes from Fort Lauderdale and a short ride to Pompano and Deerfield Beaches and Boca Raton. Comfortable and convenient one bedroom with a water view across the street. A clubhouse and pool on well kept grounds.