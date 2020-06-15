1902 Bay Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator pool pool table bbq/grill

Amazing beachfront home in the quiet enclave of Hillsboro Shores! Private bridge over the dunes to the sand. Breathtaking ocean views from the luxurious master suite. Gourmet kitchen with center island, Viking and Sub Zero appliances and breakfast area. Family room complete with with wet bar, pool table and arcade games. 1 bedroom on the first floor, 3 on the second floor, all with en-suite bathrooms. Laundry on both floors. Heated courtyard pool. Rear patio perfect for dining and lounging. Exceptional and hard to find oceanfront property!