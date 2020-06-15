All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:21 AM

1902 Bay Dr

1902 Bay Drive · (954) 260-6026
Location

1902 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Hillsboro Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Amazing beachfront home in the quiet enclave of Hillsboro Shores! Private bridge over the dunes to the sand. Breathtaking ocean views from the luxurious master suite. Gourmet kitchen with center island, Viking and Sub Zero appliances and breakfast area. Family room complete with with wet bar, pool table and arcade games. 1 bedroom on the first floor, 3 on the second floor, all with en-suite bathrooms. Laundry on both floors. Heated courtyard pool. Rear patio perfect for dining and lounging. Exceptional and hard to find oceanfront property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Bay Dr have any available units?
1902 Bay Dr has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Bay Dr have?
Some of 1902 Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 1902 Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 1902 Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1902 Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1902 Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 1902 Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 1902 Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
