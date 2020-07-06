All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803

1750 Northeast 39th Court · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Northeast 39th Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity villa with 1 car garage - Property Id: 301559

Two bedroom two bath one car garage 1 mile from the Villa front patio rear patio completely updated with wood floors Washer dryer just like a home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301559
Property Id 301559

(RLNE5859589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 have any available units?
1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompano Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 have?
Some of 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 pet-friendly?
No, 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 offers parking.
Does 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 have a pool?
No, 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 does not have a pool.
Does 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 have accessible units?
No, 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803 has units with dishwashers.
