1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity villa with 1 car garage - Property Id: 301559



Two bedroom two bath one car garage 1 mile from the Villa front patio rear patio completely updated with wood floors Washer dryer just like a home

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301559

Property Id 301559



(RLNE5859589)