Pompano Beach, FL
160 SE 12TH ST
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:41 AM

160 SE 12TH ST

160 Southeast 12th Street · (954) 673-9750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Garden Isles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Home with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design. Attractions and plazas with shops around. Enjoy the beautiful surroundings or take a short 20-minute drive to Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, where you can enjoy an array of restaurants and shopping areas. Entertainment 55" 4K SMART ROKU TV with audio system BOSE in the living room, each bedroom with 50" 4K SMART ROKU TV with thousands of channels, fast Internet, 70+ air tv channels / you can use your Android, Apple /Amazon TV. Very nice patio with the possibility to fish directly from the patio. Whole new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Only minutes to beaches. Dream home for you boaters!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 SE 12TH ST have any available units?
160 SE 12TH ST has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 SE 12TH ST have?
Some of 160 SE 12TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 SE 12TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
160 SE 12TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 SE 12TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 160 SE 12TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 160 SE 12TH ST offer parking?
No, 160 SE 12TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 160 SE 12TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 SE 12TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 SE 12TH ST have a pool?
Yes, 160 SE 12TH ST has a pool.
Does 160 SE 12TH ST have accessible units?
No, 160 SE 12TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 160 SE 12TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 SE 12TH ST has units with dishwashers.
