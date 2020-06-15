160 SE 12TH ST

Amenities

Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Home with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design. Attractions and plazas with shops around. Enjoy the beautiful surroundings or take a short 20-minute drive to Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, where you can enjoy an array of restaurants and shopping areas. Entertainment 55" 4K SMART ROKU TV with audio system BOSE in the living room, each bedroom with 50" 4K SMART ROKU TV with thousands of channels, fast Internet, 70+ air tv channels / you can use your Android, Apple /Amazon TV. Very nice patio with the possibility to fish directly from the patio. Whole new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Only minutes to beaches. Dream home for you boaters!!!