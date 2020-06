1420 SE 4th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Vacant. Very nice and spacious 2/2 1,000 sf 2nd floor in a great location. "No Smoking Bldg" Rent incl water. Tandem parking fits (2) cars. Quiet and well maintained bldg located in cul-de-sac st "Security cameras (Bldg and inside bldg halls) 24/7". Neighbors are single family homes and co-op across st. Great floor plan. Clean & well-lighted each room have windows. Lots of closet space (2) five 1/2 ft, (1) walk in, (1) Linen (1) storage. Eat-in kitchen pass-through to dining,plenty of cabinets,fridge/flat top stove/dish washer. 2 smoke alarms. Laundry facility 1rst floor. Walking distance to Publix/French Bakery/burger/pizza/shopping/school/restaurants. 4 min to Federal Hwy/I-95, 7 min to "Beach", 8 min Casino/Horsetrack/Turnpike & 15 min to downtown Ft Lauderdale/Las Olas.