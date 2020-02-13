All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 1390 East Terra Mar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
1390 East Terra Mar Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1390 East Terra Mar Drive

1390 East Terra Mar Drive · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Terra Mar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool table
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. POMPANO BEACH 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH $4500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10614014 C/O: SUTTER & NUGENT LLC Live by the Ocean!! In the sought after gated community of Terra Mar Island. Waterfront luxury living at it's finest! Updated fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom waterfront home featuring: Exquisite pool table, Updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, wine cooler, Bar area, 5 burner gas stove.Plenty of parking w/ circular driveway, and two car garage. Just a short walk to a gorgeous uncrowded beach, shopping, and nightlife of Lauderdale by the Sea. . Do not miss your opportunity to live a lavish lifestyle by the beach. No background check or credit check. *4 MONTH MAXIMUM UTILITIES INCLUDED* *CAN BE RENTED WEEK TO WEEK* *CAN BE RENTED MONTH TO MONTH* .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3581066 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 East Terra Mar Drive have any available units?
1390 East Terra Mar Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 East Terra Mar Drive have?
Some of 1390 East Terra Mar Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 East Terra Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1390 East Terra Mar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 East Terra Mar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 East Terra Mar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1390 East Terra Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1390 East Terra Mar Drive does offer parking.
Does 1390 East Terra Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 East Terra Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 East Terra Mar Drive have a pool?
No, 1390 East Terra Mar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1390 East Terra Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1390 East Terra Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 East Terra Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 East Terra Mar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1390 East Terra Mar Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
Pompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity