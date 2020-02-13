Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool table some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table garage

1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. POMPANO BEACH 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH $4500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10614014 C/O: SUTTER & NUGENT LLC Live by the Ocean!! In the sought after gated community of Terra Mar Island. Waterfront luxury living at it's finest! Updated fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom waterfront home featuring: Exquisite pool table, Updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, wine cooler, Bar area, 5 burner gas stove.Plenty of parking w/ circular driveway, and two car garage. Just a short walk to a gorgeous uncrowded beach, shopping, and nightlife of Lauderdale by the Sea. . Do not miss your opportunity to live a lavish lifestyle by the beach. No background check or credit check. *4 MONTH MAXIMUM UTILITIES INCLUDED* *CAN BE RENTED WEEK TO WEEK* *CAN BE RENTED MONTH TO MONTH* .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3581066 ]