Amenities
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. POMPANO BEACH 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH $4500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10614014 C/O: SUTTER & NUGENT LLC Live by the Ocean!! In the sought after gated community of Terra Mar Island. Waterfront luxury living at it's finest! Updated fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom waterfront home featuring: Exquisite pool table, Updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops, wine cooler, Bar area, 5 burner gas stove.Plenty of parking w/ circular driveway, and two car garage. Just a short walk to a gorgeous uncrowded beach, shopping, and nightlife of Lauderdale by the Sea. . Do not miss your opportunity to live a lavish lifestyle by the beach. No background check or credit check. *4 MONTH MAXIMUM UTILITIES INCLUDED* *CAN BE RENTED WEEK TO WEEK* *CAN BE RENTED MONTH TO MONTH* .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3581066 ]