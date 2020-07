Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage new construction

This 3 story modern new town-home can be yours to live. This contemporary town-home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms. The large living area is on the mid floor with an open kitchen. The property is very bright with lots of windows. All windows are impact/hurricane resistant. All appliances are top of the line. The community has a private swimming pool and gym. The property is right across from the beach. There's lots of shopping and dining at proximity.