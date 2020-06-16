1201 S Riverside Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

OUTRAGEOUS SUNSETS FROM YOUR 60 Ft. BALCONY! This 2,200 sq.ft Penthouse offers Private Living with water views in every direction. 3 Bed Rooms, 2 Full Baths. Spacious open kitchen with large Pantry, adjacent to Formal Dining Area, Generous Living Room, large Family Room, 3rd bed room w/ Murphy bed utilized as bonus room or easily converted to fill your needs. Bedrooms have Designer Built in closets. Full size Laundry Room New Washer & Dryer. Solid Wood Crown Molding through out. Storage Galore. Enjoy a heated pool sitting on the wrapped point lot waterways!