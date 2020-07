1075 NW 33rd Mnr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**MUST SEE** BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH LAKE VIEW. 3 BED & 2 1/2 BATHS, BEST UPGRADED FROM BUILDER, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,! HIGH CEILINGS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR/ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES, AND DINING AREA OVERLOOKING THE GORGEOUS LAKE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE ON 1ST FL, CARPET ON 2ND FL, HIGH CEILINGS, IMPACT WINDOWS, EXTRA LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINK IN MASTER BATH. ELECTRICAL SMOKE DETECTORS AND CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTOR. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO TRAIN STATION AND MAIN HIGHWAYS. HOA REQUIRES, MINIMUM TENANTS' CREDIT SCORES MUST BE 675+ AND GROSS INCOME NOT LESS THAN 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. EASY TO SEE!