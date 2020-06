Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill

Oceanfront unit for your enjoyment!! on the sand! Wow!!! Sit in your balcony, and enjoy the NE Ocean view, and view of the Pier and Lighthouse, 2/2 renovated, one year rent $2,500, SEASONAL RENT minimum 6 moths, at $3,000. Security Guarded 24/7, Club-room with kitchen, billiard, well-equipped exercise room, heated pool on the beach with large BBQ area. Close to restaurants and shopping. In the Heart of Pompano Beach.