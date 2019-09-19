Rent Calculator
544 Imperial Pl.
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM
544 Imperial Pl.
544 Imperial Place
No Longer Available
Location
544 Imperial Place, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 544 Imperial Pl. have any available units?
544 Imperial Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
Is 544 Imperial Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
544 Imperial Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Imperial Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Imperial Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 544 Imperial Pl. offer parking?
No, 544 Imperial Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 544 Imperial Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Imperial Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Imperial Pl. have a pool?
No, 544 Imperial Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 544 Imperial Pl. have accessible units?
No, 544 Imperial Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Imperial Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Imperial Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Imperial Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Imperial Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
